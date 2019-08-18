The NBCC Foundation, an affiliate of the National Board for Certified Counselors, selected Jessica P. Johnson of Louisville for the NBC Minority Fellowship Program-Addictions Counselors.
Johnson will receive funding and training to support her education and facilitate her addictions counseling service to underserved minority populations.
The NBCC Foundation MFP will distribute up to $15,000 to Johnson and 39 master’s-level addictions counseling students selected to receive the fellowship award.
Johnson is both a student and graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in the clinical mental health counseling program. Upon graduation, she plans to work with individuals struggling with addiction.
Johnson has also facilitated a LGBTQ+ group and plans to continue to be an advocate and work with this population as well.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.