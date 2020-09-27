Jones awarded Toppers Assist Scholarship

Frank Jones III, a Western Kentucky University freshman from Bowling Green, was named the inaugural recipient of the Toppers Assist Scholarship.
The 2020 graduate of Bowling Green High School received a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. He is pursuing a degree in sports management.
Jones was raised in a single-parent household by his mother, who inspired him to pursue higher education as she worked her way through college on her own.
The Toppers Assist Scholarship was established in July by four former WKU basketball student-athletes who united to honor their alma mater and provide opportunities for underrepresented groups at WKU. Since the announcement of the Toppers Assist Scholarship, eight other student-athletes have joined to support the scholarship, and more partnership announcements are expected.
The scholarship was presented to Jones by Anthony Winchester, one of the four former student-athletes who established the scholarship; Donald Smith, president of the College Heights Foundation that administers the scholarship; and AJ Slaughter and Matt Maresca, two former student-athletes who have supported the scholarship fund.
