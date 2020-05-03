Andrew J. Jones, a graduate student majoring in geography and environmental studies and German, received the Outstanding Senior in Geography/Environmental Studies Award at Western Kentucky University.
Jones holds a double major in geography and environmental studies and German and is a student in the Mahurin Honors College. For his honors thesis, he documented and mapped how German culture influenced the city of Covington.
He is a graduate of Bowling Green High School, where he took an AP geography course that inspired his decision to major in geography.
