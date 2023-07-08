Madison Kingery of Smiths Grove and Issak Truelove of Bowling Green have been selected for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
CBYX is a bilateral exchange program of the U.S. Congress and German Bundestag (Parliament).
The program is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs through nonprofit implementing partners such as the Council on International Educational Exchange.
They will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family and attending high school. The program will start in August when they travel to Germany for a one month intensive German language program.
Over the course of the year, they will share a bit of Kentucky with their hosts in Germany. In addition to their role as citizen diplomats, CBYX participants also visit the German Bundestag, meet with German government officials and explore Germany. Upon return to the United States, the participants will meet with their elected representatives on Capitol Hill.
At the same time that they are in Germany, a group of young German CBYX participants will spend a year in the United States. Schools and families who volunteer to host these German youth help strengthen the U.S. relationship with Germany and showcase their community to international audiences.
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.