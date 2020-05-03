Longji Li, a senior majoring in chemistry, received the Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry at Western Kentucky University.
Longji is an honors student who is doing chemistry research under the guidance of Dr. Bangbo Yan.
His honors thesis focuses on the investigation of novel inorganic framework materials for mimicking natural enzymes. He will present his research at the WKU student research conference. Last summer, he participated in a Research Experience for Undergraduates at East Carolina University and presented a poster at the East Carolina University student research symposium.
