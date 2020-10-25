Justin George of Warren County was named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah.
To be named to the list, a student must be a full-time student earning at least a 3.5 grade-point average and successfully completing 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above.
