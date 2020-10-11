Several area students were named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point average.
They are: from Alvaton: Ben Scott, a graduate of Greenwood High School and son of Steve and Michelle Allen; and TJ South, a graduate of Greenwood High School and son of Gina and Tim South; from Bowling Green: Annika Avula, a graduate of Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Math and Science in Kentucky and daughter of Pravin and Smita Avula; Wilson Blakeman, a graduate of Warren Central High School and son of Angela and Jason Blakeman of Bowling Green; Nia Dye, a graduate of Bowling Green High School and daughter of Robert and LaCretia Dye of Bowling Green; and Courtney Warren, a graduate of South Warren High School and daughter of Jack Warren and Janette Warren; from Glasgow: Antonio Hernandez Correa, a graduate of Glasgow High School and son of Ricardo Hernandez Fuentes and Pascuala Correa Escamilla; and from Morgantown: Annabelle Cooper, a graduate of Butler County High School and daughter of Alan Cooper and Suanne Renfrow.
