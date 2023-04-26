Cadet Joshua Martin was promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant, earning the Civil Air Patrol's Billy Mitchell Award, during the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Promotion Ceremony on April 27 at the Bowling Green-Warren County Airport.
This promotion marks a milestone achievement in CAP when a cadet becomes an officer after a minimum of nearly two years in the program and passing at least 30 tests in aerospace, drill and ceremony, leadership and physical fitness and public speaking.
Only 10 Kentucky cadets received Mitchell awards in 2022 and nationally only 15% of all cadets earn Mitchell Awards.
Mitchell awardees are eligible for advanced placement in the grade of E-3 if they enlist in five branches of the U.S. military (E-2 for Marines) and are also eligible for advanced credit in the Air Force ROTC program.
Martin, a Bowling Green High School junior, joined CAP in 2019 and has participated in Encampment at the Army National Guard’s Wendell H. Ford Training Center, Hawk Mountain Ranger School in Kempton, Pa., National Blue Beret at the world’s largest airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., and E-Tech Academy at Middle Tennessee State University. Martin has served on the Kentucky Wing Cadet Advisory Council.
Some of his Operations Qualifications include Ranger Level 2, Flight Line Marshaller, Ground Team Member Level 2, Mission Radio Operator, and Urban Direction Finding.
Martin aspires to study computer information systems, cyber security or aviation in college.
