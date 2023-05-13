Martin finishes second in oratorical competition

Joshua Martin, a Bowling Green High School junior, represented the Logan County Optimist Club at the Kentucky/West Virginia District Optimist International Oratorical Competition held at Rowan County High School in Morehead, where he placed second out of eight competitors.
Students spoke on the topic of “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.”
Martin, the son of Keith and Janet Martin, has competed in the Logan County Optimist Club Oratorical contest and represented them at the KY/WV District Contest several times since 2017.
Martin cited his faith, family and opportunities for youth through Optimist International and the Civil Air Patrol for instilling optimism within him.
Last year was the first time he had placed at the district competition when he came in third at the 2022 contest in Louisville.
First, second and third place finishers at the KY/WV district contest earn college scholarships of up to $2,500.
The Logan County Optimist Club offers both an essay and oratorical contest each year to students in Russellville and Logan County schools and surrounding counties.
The essay and oratorical contest topics are released each fall and the contests usually have entry deadlines in January or February.
