Bowling Green High School student Nicholas Martin is a winner in the annual Washington Crossing Foundation national scholarship competition.
The awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentations, including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government services. The foundation said the winners represent the most talented and accomplished of our country's young leaders.
The nonprofit foundation, whose headquarters are in Bristol, Pa., has awarded $80,000 this year to 36 students in 21 states.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.