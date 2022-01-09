Jasmine Matthews, a Glasgow native, was initiated into the Campbellsville University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.
The society welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities in November.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. ODK's mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK's leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.
