Alexander Morgan of Bowling Green was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Valdosta State University. To qualify for the dean's list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . . From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.
Latest Headlines
- Heavily redacted WKU sexual harassment records reveal misconduct
- Region COVID-19 vaccinations lagging behind state average
- ATF unit helps local law enforcement work through cases
- County awards broadband contract to WRECC
- THE FOLKLORE OF PLANTS: Sunflower
- LinkedIn offers lessons for others
- Deeds
- Book review: 'Race Against Time'
Reader Poll
Featured Businesses
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.