Jose Nazario of Russellville was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. To be named to the dean's list, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with a average grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.69 and no grade lower than a C.

