Nine Western Kentucky University and Gatton Academy students were honored for their research presentations at the Kentucky Academy of Science virtual meeting Nov. 5-6.

More than 400 scientists and students registered for the annual meeting, and more than 130 students from Kentucky colleges and universities participated in the research competitions.

Student award winners included:

Computer and information sciences: First place, Gatton Academy seniors Bella Norman of Alvaton and Sarisha Lohano of Louisville.

Geography: First place, WKU senior Kayla Krohman of Walton.

Mathematics: First place, Gatton Academy senior Logan Stewart of LaGrange and WKU senior Matthew Poynter of Louisville; and second place: WKU senior Lily Donahue of New Haven.

Physics and astronomy: Second place, WKU senior Lars Hebenstiel of Union; and third place, WKU senior Alexandra Driehaus of Pottstown, Pa.

Environmental sciences: Third place, WKU senior Britton Davis of Park City.

The Kentucky Academy of Science is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster scientific discovery and understanding in Kentucky. For more information, visit www.kyscience.org.