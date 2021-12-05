Nine Western Kentucky University and Gatton Academy students were honored for their research presentations at the Kentucky Academy of Science virtual meeting Nov. 5-6.
More than 400 scientists and students registered for the annual meeting, and more than 130 students from Kentucky colleges and universities participated in the research competitions.
Student award winners included:
Computer and information sciences: First place, Gatton Academy seniors Bella Norman of Alvaton and Sarisha Lohano of Louisville.
Geography: First place, WKU senior Kayla Krohman of Walton.
Mathematics: First place, Gatton Academy senior Logan Stewart of LaGrange and WKU senior Matthew Poynter of Louisville; and second place: WKU senior Lily Donahue of New Haven.
Physics and astronomy: Second place, WKU senior Lars Hebenstiel of Union; and third place, WKU senior Alexandra Driehaus of Pottstown, Pa.
Environmental sciences: Third place, WKU senior Britton Davis of Park City.
The Kentucky Academy of Science is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster scientific discovery and understanding in Kentucky. For more information, visit www.kyscience.org.