The University of Alabama National Alumni Association recognized Jackson Pettus of Bowling Green as a 2021 outstanding senior during its recent alumni brunch in Bryant Conference Center.
Each year, the association honors seniors who have demonstrated strong character and achievement. Pettus was one of 10 students honored with this award for 2021.
Pettus works as a facility operations program assistant for University Recreation, as a hospital pharmacy technician for DCH Health System and operations management teaching assistant for the Culverhouse College of Business. He also volunteers with Brown House Kid's Club, Culturally Speaking and Curbside Ministries.