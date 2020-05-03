William Poteet, a senior majoring in physics and mathematics at Western Kentucky University, received the Doug Humphrey service award for his support of several student-driven activities in the department.
He is currently secretary of the WKU chapter of the Society of Physics Students. With this position, he has helped build the membership and liveliness of the club through outreach within the student body of WKU as a whole. He is also a frequent volunteer for the department’s outreach events such as the Physics Olympics.
