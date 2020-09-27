Hshaw Reh of Warren Central High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University for the 2020-21 academic year from the Warren County Water District.
In an effort to foster success of future water and wastewater utility professionals, the scholarship is offered to assist a Warren County high school senior pursuing further education in a related field. The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as requirements are maintained.
