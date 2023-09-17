Seventeen seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are Daniel Berry, South Warren High School, Bowling Green; Thomas Clark, Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Madisonville; Tyler Clifton, Corbin High School, Corbin; Ariti Gani, Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green; Sophia Gnadinger, South Oldham High School, Crestwood; Cat Hranicky, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington; Nikhil Kumar, duPont Manual High School, Prospect; Jacob Ladwig, Owensboro High School, Owensboro; Evelyn Maddox, McCracken County High School, Paducah; Sara Nath, Larry A. Ryle High School, Union; Om Patel, Breckinridge County High School, Irvington; Jess Christian Rara, Russell County High School, Russell Springs; Bailey Seadler, John Hardin High School, Elizabethtown; Sofia Sileo, iLEAD Academy/Henry County High School, Shelbyville; Gracie Veith, South Warren High School, Bowling Green; Ethan Vietze, Mason County High School, Maysville; and Lyla Wood, Edmonson County High School, Smiths Grove.
Since The Gatton Academy’s inception in 2007, 255 students have been named National Merit Semifinalists. Since students take the qualifying PSAT exam in October of their junior year of high school, much of their preparation stems from learning opportunities during their freshman and sophomore years of high school.
More than 1.3 million juniors entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as the initial screening of program entrants. From this list comes the nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, and includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
Finalists will be announced in February and all National Merit Scholarship winners for 2024 are selected from this group.
