Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College held a nursing pinning ceremony for practical nursing students July 15 at the Glasgow Health Campus.
Practical nursing students honored were Allen County: Katlin Davis and John-Eric Murray; Barren County: Sally Coomer, Chasity Dicken, Bethany King, Kayla Miller, Lindsey Reece, Morgan Thomas, Bethany Trainham and Taylor Williams; Butler County: Kassie Phelps and Kelsey Smith; Edmonson County: Elizabeth Karr and Joni Lee; Hart County: Payton Bryant and Melissa Chambers; Simpson County: Alyssa Graves; and Warren County: Lisa Akin, Jessica Allison, Katelyn Causey, Jena Henson, Andrea Jones, Zhannat Khayaliyeva, Elaine Montgomery, Emira Mujkic, Cassidy Patriarca and Jacqueline Valladares
Award winners were:
Mollie Carmen Obstetrical Award: Andrea Jones.
Barren County Clinical Nursing Award – Barren County Nursing and Rehab: Jacqueline Valladares.
NHC Better Way Award – NHC Healthcare: Katlin Davis.
Dr. Phillip Bale Mental Health Award – Glasgow State Nursing Facility: Katlin Davis.
Rebecca Forrest Scholarship – Kentucky Council on Practical Nursing: Bethany Trainham.
Signature of Glasgow Sacred Six Award – Signature of Glasgow: Cassidy Patriarca.
Pharmacology Award – Kentucky Practical Nursing Organization: Bethany Trainham.
