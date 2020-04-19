Several area students earned President's List honors for the fall 2019 semester at Eastern Kentucky University.
They are Alyia Kaye Maulden of Cave City; Anne Calloway Kinsman, Caroline Asher Kinsman and Garland K. Gilliam, all of Glasgow; and Patrick Fischer, Abigail Mackenzie Tuck, Rachel Ashley Sunderlin, Drew Robinson Loiars and Kristan D. Keown, all of Bowling Green.
The President's List was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement. It is bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for a semester.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.