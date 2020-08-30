Several area students earned president's list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Eastern Kentucky University.
They are Jodie Powell, Alisha Buchanan and Anne Kinsman, all of Glasgow; Alyia Maulden of Cave City; Tristan Garner of Brownsville; Cynthia Baker, Stephanie Brown, Keely King, Matthew Yonts, Kathleen Conrad, Rachel Sunderlin, Shandon Degner and Annabelle Ford, all of Bowling Green; and Kaelyn Agnew and Spenser Yoder, both of Alvaton.
The president's list was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement. It is bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for a semester.
