Several area students graduated from Centre College. A virtual senior celebration was May 24.
TJ South of Alvaton was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and finance. A graduate of Greenwood High School, South’s parents are Gina and Tim South of Alvaton.
Perry Ayers of Bowling Green was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies. A graduate of Bowling Green High School, Ayers’ parent is Robin Ayers of Bowling Green.
Wilson Blakeman of Bowling Green was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. A graduate of Warren Central High School, Blakeman’s parents are Angela and Jason Blakeman of Bowling Green.
Nia Dye of Bowling Green was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies. A graduate of Bowling Green High School, Dye’s parents are Robert and LaCretia Dye of Bowling Green.
Maddie Hamblin of Bowling Green was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion. A graduate of South Warren High School, Hamblin’s parent is Arie Hamblin of Bowling Green.
Christine Salchli of Bowling Green was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and politics. A graduate of DuPont Manual High School, Salachli’s parents are Michael and Christie Salchli of Bowling Green.
Karim Kimble of Glasgow was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and finance. A graduate of Greenwood High School, Kimble’s parent is DeSondra Stockton of Glasgow.
Annabelle Cooper of Morgantown was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion. Cooper graduated magna cum laude. A graduate of Butler County High School, Cooper’s parents are Alan Cooper and Suzanne Renfrow of Morgantown.
