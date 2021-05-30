Several area students graduated from Owensboro Community & Technical College.
They are:
Barren County: Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Rickey L. Taylor; Electrical Technology, Rickey L. Taylor; Industrial Maintenance Technology, Rickey L. Taylor**; and Welding Technology, Rickey L. Taylor.
Butler County: Associate in Arts, Angela H. Burden**; Associate in Science, Jordan Rae Dockery**; Nursing, Madison Taylor Calhoun*, Rebecca Lynn Durbin, Brooklynn Nichole Henderson*, Sahara Johnson and Cindy Louann Stewart; and Phlebotomy for Healthcare Workers, Rosa Perez-Lucas.
Edmonson County: Veterinary Technology, Kelsey Nicole Janes.
Warren County: Emergency Medical Service-Paramedic, Daniel Brent Hartz*; and Veterinary Technology, Kelsee Leigh Riggsbee.
OCTC honors graduates are denoted with a single asterisk as a graduate with distinction, earning at least 45 credit hours (for a degree) or 30 credit hours (for a diploma) at a KCTCS college, earning a grade-point average of 3.4-3.59 on all work attempted; or a double asterisk as a graduate with high distinction, earning at least 45 credit hours (for a degree) or 30 credit hours (for a diploma) at a KCTCS college, earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher on all work attempted.
All graduates from 2020 and spring 2021 were honored with alternative ceremonies May 11-13.