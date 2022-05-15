Several area students recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands during spring commencement ceremonies.
They are: Krista Colello of Glasgow, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling; Kaci Isable of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Principal; Andrea Webb of Brownsville, Education Specialist in School Counselor; Morgan White of Scottsville, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling; Matthew McGuire of Scottsville, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Cy Williams of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Principal; Kayla Spurgeon of Roundhill, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; John Proffitt of Franklin, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling; Jamie Pearson of Bowling Green, Master of Business Administration; Teanna Curry of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling; Joshua Blankenship of Scottsville, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling; Michael Graves of Russellville, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Amanda Moore of Smiths Grove, Master of Business Administration; Adam Wilkins of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Lauren Tanner of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Principal; Shayna Billingsley of Glasgow, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Weipeng Lin of Morgantown, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction; Allison Billingsley of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Madison Reed of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Emily Leon of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in School Counseling; Kennedy Frasier of Glasgow, Master of Arts Education in Special Education P-12; LaKeshia Forrest of Smiths Grove, Master of Arts in Teaching; Gabrielle Martin of Park City, Master of Arts in Teaching; Austin Byrn of Scottsville, Master of Arts in Teaching; Alyssa Scott of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Jacob Vincent of Smiths Grove, Master of Arts in Teaching; Joseph Priddy of Smith Grove, Master of Arts in Teaching; Troy Halcomb of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; William Cowles of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Brittany Coles of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Tyler Brandenburg of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Modesty Lorick of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Rebecca Gwynette of Auburn, Master of Arts in Teaching; Stephanie Slavey of Alvaton, Master of Arts in Teaching; Melissa Young of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Derek Jackson of Russellville, Master of Arts in Teaching; Sarah Butler of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Destiny Waller of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Joshua Wheat of Scottsville, Master of Arts in Teaching; Michael Benton of Russellville, Master of Arts in Teaching; Carey Gardner of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Teaching; Ashlyn Carey of Franklin, Master of Arts in Teaching; Blair Abner of Glasgow, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership; Tara Martin of Bowling Green, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership; Bethany Gaffney of Glasgow, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership; Abigail Turley of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice & Christian Ministries; Jalyn Harper of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Taylor Craine of Cave City, Bachelor of Science in General Studies; Brianna Duke of Scottsville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Adam Taylor of Russellville, Bachelor of Science in General Studies; Katharine Cranor of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Megan McClard of Scottsville, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Donnie Duke of Scottsville, Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies; Litha Shoulders of Russellville, Bachelor of Science in General Studies; Faith Knight of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Joshua Reeves of Glasgow, Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration & Psychology; Chelasie Tucker of Scottsville, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; RaLyn Franklin of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Director of Special Education; Emily Williams of Adolphus, Education Specialist in Principal; Shelly Brown of Russellville, Education Specialist in Principal; Katharine Hendrix of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Principal; Emily Ross of Glasgow, Master of Arts Education in Principal; Jacob Martin of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Stephani Watts of Bowling Green, Associate of Applied Science in Allied Health Sciences; and James McReynolds of Cave City, Education Specialist in Director of Pupil Personnel.