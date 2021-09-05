Several area students completed a degree at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg this summer.
They are Holly Ellis of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Alexia Belcher of Morgantown, Education Specialist in Principal; Robert Edwards of Glasgow, Education Specialist in Principal; Richard Roberts of Glasgow, Education Specialist in Principal; Ashley Brey of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Macy Laswell of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Megan Meek of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Mackenzie Birkey of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Morgan Estes of Auburn, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Tobi Lyons of Auburn, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Wesley Estes of Auburn, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Ezekiel Wright of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Jarad Bagshaw of Brownsville, Master of Arts in Teaching; Emily Lewis of Bowling Green, Master of Science in Family Nurse Practitioner; Justin Spears of Adolphus, Master of Science in Justice Administration; Shelby Kempf of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Business Administration, Addiction Counseling and Mental Health Counseling; Jessica Rogers of Bowling Green, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Christopher Vowels of Bowling Green, Master of Business Administration; Kylie Bridgeman of Scottsville, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Oakley of Bowling Green, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Smith of Bowling Green, Master of Business Administration; Tammy Hughes of Scottsville, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Taylor Carter of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Jessica Jett of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist; Lori Tabor of Scottsville, Education Specialist in Principal; Jessica Cline of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Principal; Benjamin Wilson of Morgantown, Education Specialist in Principal; Johnathan Cline of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Principal; Catherine Cummings of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Sydney Garrett of Smiths Grove, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Daniel Stephens of Smiths Grove, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction; Andrew Boston of Glasgow, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Jefferson Dickinson of Glasgow, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction; Victoria Brumley of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in School Counseling; Elizabeth Hood of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in School Counseling; Kivette Gural of Bowling Green, Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction; Roxanne Walls of Bowling Green, Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader; Ashley Playforth of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Jordan Scott of Scottsville, Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology; Mackenzie Kirby of Scottsville, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Andrew Hennion of Park City, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.