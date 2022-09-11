Several area students graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in August.
They are Adra Skaggs of Morgantown, Master of Arts Education in teacher leader; Ali Steele of Scottsville, Education Specialist in school counseling; Ameli Bosnjakovic of Bowling Green, Master of Business Administration; Amy Robbins of Morgantown, Master of Arts Education in teacher leader; Angela Tucker of Glasgow, Education Specialist in school counseling; Anthony Jackson of Alvaton, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; Baillie York of Scottsville, Education Specialist in school counseling; Catherine Poole of Auburn, Master of Arts Education in teacher leader; Daniel Clouse of Georgetown, Master of Arts Education in principal; John Poynter of Glasgow, Master of Arts Education in teacher leader; Marian Belcher of Auburn, Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction; Robbie Davis of Russellville, Education Specialist in director of pupil personnel; Yvonne Wilkinson of Glasgow, Education Specialist in principal; Jessica Parsley of Brownsville, Doctor of Philosophy in leadership; Heather House of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in general studies; Jarad Cowles of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Applied Science in business administration; Misty Burton of Glasgow, Bachelor of Applied Science in general studies; Sarah Hopkins of Morgantown, Bachelor of Science in general studies; and Teri Mansfield of Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in public health.
