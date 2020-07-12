Several area students were named to the dean's list and president's list at the University of Alabama.
To be named to the dean's list, students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above. To be named to the president's list, students must have an academic record of 4.0.
The following students were named to the president's list: Ryan Kennedy of Alvaton; Adam Rich of Bee Spring; Terri Bowen of Bowling Green; Nicholas Malmquist of Bowling Green; Owen Mcgrath of Bowling Green; Caroline Patton of Bowling Green; Ashley Spiller of Bowling Green; and Hannah Crutchfield of Russellville.
The following students were named to the dean's list: Grant Gonzalez of Bowling Green; Jackson Pettus of Bowling Green; Erdin Zukic of Bowling Green; and Kirsten LeGrand of Lewisburg.
