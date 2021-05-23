Several area students were named to the dean's list at Belmont University for the spring 2021 semester.
The are Logan Bowen of Rockfield, Zachary Boyle of Alvaton, Madison Evans of Alvaton, Thomas Fee of Bowling Green, Zackary Ford of Glasgow, Keyleigh Harlan of Russellville, Emma McReynolds of Russellville, Miles Robinson of Bowling Green, Christian Sandelin of Bowling Green, Chapel Tinius of Bowling Green and Lee Williams of Bowling Green.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).