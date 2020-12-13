The following students were named to the dean's list at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester: Keyleigh Harlan of Russellville; Emma McReynolds of Russellville; Logan Bowen of Rockfield; Zackary Ford of Glasgow; Lee Williams of Bowling Green; Christian Sandelin of Bowling Green; Thomas Fee of Bowling Green; Annelise Richards of Bowling Green; Miles Robinson of Bowling Green; Jannah Bolin of Bowling Green; Chapel Tinius of Bowling Green; and Madison Evans of Alvaton.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
