Several area students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Berea College.
They are Tia Bunton of Franklin and Emily Dillingham, Chaney Greer, Vung Hau, Annmarie Plaza and Cingngaih Vung, all of Bowling Green. A student is named to the dean's list by achieving a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
