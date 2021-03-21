Several area students were named to the dean's list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point average.
They are:
From Alvaton: Ben Scott, a graduate of Greenwood High School and son of Steve and Michelle Scott.
From Bowling Green: Anna Bachmann, a graduate of Bowling Green High School and daughter of Beate Bachmann; Aby Dallas, a graduate of BGHS and daughter of Gary and Kimberly Dallas; Annabel Justice, a graduate of Greenwood High School and daughter of Shawn and Kara Justice; Jacob Walterman, a graduate of BGHS and son of Leeann Walterman; and Courtney Warren, a graduate of South Warren High School and daughter of Jack and Janette Warren.
From Glasgow: Antonio Hernandez Correa, a graduate of Glasgow High School and son of Ricardo Hernandez Fuentes and Pascuala Correa Escamilla.
From Oakland: Will Lovell, a graduate of Warren East High School and son of Robin and William Lovell.
From Scottsville: Ella Burch, a graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High School and daughter of David and Kelly Burch.
From Smiths Grove: Emma Vincent, a graduate of Edmonson County High School and daughter of John and Laura-Grace Vincent.