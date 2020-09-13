Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College students from this region were named to the dean’s list and president’s list during the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a grade-average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. To be named to the president’s list, a student must have been a full-time student and attained a 4.0 grade-point average.
President’s list students are designated by an * after their name.
Honored by county of residence are:
ALLEN COUNTY
Dylan Andrus, Dalton James Collins*, Madison Lea Davis, Mattie Rae England, Lawson Ray Fletcher, Terra Mychelle German*, Timothy Kyle Hinton*, Carter Ryan Holland, Keri Hughes*, Bryce Franklin Johnson, Marissa Jo Rayne Jones*, Caroline Reed Jones*, Jaelyn Elizabeth Keen, Solomon Duane Kieffer*, Lauren Kathryn Kirtley*, Ashley Nicole Linville, Johnna Brianna Meador, John Meador*, Harley Rae Merritt*, Zaide-Jade Rayatta Pinson*, Emma Logan Prince*, Sheryl Ann Raines*, Brittany Marie Rounce*, Catherine Dorothy Rounce*, Francisco Rubio-Barreto, Keighley Noel Smith*, Jada Madison Spearman*, Jonathan Joel Stewart*, Scott Wayne Tweed, Ashton Brooke Wagoner*, Angel Nicole Weaver, Sarah Bethany Weaver, Kelly Wayne Weger, Gracie Lynn Weger* and Wade Thomas Weisbrodt*.
BARREN COUNTY
Christine Marie Amiot*, Fiana Ambrosia Bates, Ricky K. Bennett, James Kevin Bow, Karissia Monique Bradley, Kaitlyn R. Braswell, Alyssa Paige Britt, Danielle Nicole Bunch*, Michael Bronson Butler*, Brian Allen Button*, Juan Jesus Campos Centeno*, Chandler B. Davis, Hope Alyson Deckard*, William Fennecken, Aaron Wayne Fisher, Shawn P. Flannery, Nicklaus Payne Flatt, Baley Kate Froggett*, Amanda Marie Garmon, Ryan S. Garmon*, Joshua Nolan Holt Garrett, Lachlan Paine Gilbert*, Raymond Gossett*, Dillon Hunter Hernandez, Brittany St. Pierre Ison*, Samantha J. Jennings, Janet L. Jones, Beula Harold Landrum*, Sonya Lane, Rebecca Lee Logsdon*, Joseph Jay Logsdon*, Charles Albert Massey, Jakob Maynard, Sarah Katherine Meadows*, Braden Cole Pedigo, Trent Allen Pendygraft, Shayla Mura Riggsbee, Shane Rumph, Andrew Blake Saltsman*, Courtney Gail Scoggins, Megan Rhea Sherfey, Timothy Stanfill, Kalei Jo Carrie Staples*, Delaney Paige Stinson*, Brittani Lashe Terry, Ethan Scott Turner*, Morgan Taylor Vaughn, Kaitlynn N. Vaughn*, Caitlin Nicole Walters, Kathay Ward*, Gary Richard Warner III, Dalton Mclain Whitlow, Amanda J. Williams, Nicole Lynette Wood, Zoe Taelor Wooten and Hope Wright.
BUTLER COUNTY
Jarad Allen Algiere, Duane Keith Daniel*, Andrew Daudelin, Maggie Grace Dotson*, Tristian Blake Estaver*, Isaac Deron Flener, Briar James Gates*, Blake Hampton Graham, Brinkley Eden Hunt, Chloe Elizabeth Jenkins*, Benjamin Elijah Pape*, Justin Phelps*, Easton Cole Phelps*, Brittany Qualls*, Michael Cyle Rubino and John Washer.
EDMONSON COUNTY
Allison Marie Avery*, Joey Michael Bailey*, Alyssa Bennett, Chase Tanner Blanton*, Mary Emma Booker, Katlyn M. Booth, Victoria Ashley Browning, Morgan Grace Clubb, Ryan Neal Davis*, Benjamin Anthony Elmore*, Britani Renea Gipson*, Alexandria Shae Horn*, Janie Lou Hunt*, James Nicholas Johnson, Daniel Allen Jones*, Brady A. Meeks, Darlene Pruett*, Timothy Kyle Vaughn, Karissa Waldrop and Laura Beth Wilson.
LOGAN COUNTY
Bradley Steven Allred, Bradley W. Bedwell, Melinda C. Brown, Lake Scott Cameron*, Jonathan Allen Cherry, Jaylee D. Chick, Dalton Dean, Morgan Dearmond, Lauren Elise Doolin, Sierra Chambrae’ Dunn*, Ezekiel Gainous*, Dominique Nicole Gatewood, Briley Gorrell, Jaron Matthew Head*, Marjorie Celeste Hickman, Margaret Marie Hostetler*, Bradford Wayne Jenkins*, Trenton David Kie, Coleman Hunter Lee, Abigail Makayla Lindsey*, Christopher Michael Matthews*, Allison Lynn Mcdaniel, Dustin Mosier, Madison Nash*, William Cole Newman, Alexis Pacheco, Andy Perkins*, Julia Marie Schlabach, Callie Elizabeth Sharp, James E. Shelton, Jordan C. Uhles, Jessica Rae West*, Harrison Kent Wilson, Nicholas Allen Wooden*, Tonya Mae Yates, Austin T. Yewell and John Austin York.
MONROE COUNTY
Kenzie Danielle Arterburn*, Mark Thomas Butler*, Tori Michelle Chandler*, Taylor Brooke Coe, Billy Dyer, Ivan Sanchez Espejo, Taylor Lane Francis, Thomas Craig Furkin*, Hunter James Hale, Kenzie Jade Davis Simmons, Garrett Logan Smith*, Jack Christian Trivett*, Parker Neal Watson*, Matthew Stephen Whitehead* and Jason Daniel Worley.
SIMPSON COUNTY
Amber Biggs*, Jasmine Danielle Blackburn*, Houstin Corbitt Bradstreet, Jonathan William Brooks*, William Cannon Colson, Destani Cook*, Jacqueline M. Craig*, Molly Lynn Downey*, Cameron Dean Farmer*, Madison Elizabeth Gaul, Sandra A. Gibbs*, Zaid Alexander Hendi, Manzell Henry, Selena Lynn House*, Garrett Jones, Kelci Keen*, Corey Ann Kendall*, Jeaninia Elizabeth Mitchell, Jessica Erin Pitts*, Saleh Routabi , Emily Nicole Simpson*, Dionna Kay Szewczak*, Isabela Tomas Alonso, Summer Rayne Vangelderen and Angela Gayle Witt*.
WARREN COUNTY
Julius Allen, Juan Alonso*, Curtis Edward Alvey Jr., Theophilus Amoah, Ashton Amos, Sylvia Andric, Brock Andrew Aspley, Keaton Amelia Aune, Kaleb Lee Ausbrooks, Hollie Austin, Maung Chan Aye, Angela Marie Badgett*, Mason A. Baez, William Richard Baker*, Dustin Ray Bandy*, Tra’lyn Dane’ Banks, Aloys Banyankanzi, Cassini M. Barbee, Evonne Salina Barbosa, Adema Becirovic*, Sonja Bessinger, John Bishop, Jevaughn Bissick*, Thomas Warren Bivins*, Dalton Jacob Bland*, Thomas Chasz Bohannon, Caleb Thomas Brown, Christopher Brian Browning, Zemfira Bullington*, Joshua Bumps*, Trebor Dewanye Bunton, Veroncia Anahi Calix, Brianna Rose Campbell*, Jackeline Cano Herrera*, Mary Kennedy Carter*, Tristen Carter*, Mustafa Cerimovic, Erin Nicole Chumley*, Niang Man Cing*, Karson Del Clemons, Andrea Lee Colburn*, Erin Beth Cole, Kristian Kaye Colwell, Francisco A. Cortez Thomas*, Kelsey Rena Cox, Allie Madison Cox, Ethan Cruz, William James Cummings, Anthony Robert Davis, Christopher Charles Dendy*, Ermina Dervisevic, Brian Dick*, Ivy Caree Donaldson, Sarah Bethany Downing*, John Tyler Doyle*, Olivia Dulak, Kya Beth Elkin*, Jacob Daniel Englerth*, Erick Anderson Escobar*, Samuel Lindstedt Favela*, Megan Ashley Ferguson, Daniel Blake Fite, Erin Marie Flora*, Melvin Alexander Flores, Ashley Florio-Bundy*, Vince David Fotia, Victoria Abigail Fox, Trevor J. Fratus, Lucas Mccoy Fulcher, Griffin K. Gaskins*, Haylee M. Glenn, Troy Gene Goforth*, Carmen Gloria Gonzalez*, Caleb Andrew Goodman, Kelsey Taylor Goss*, Dominique Lashawn Grainger, Zachary Charles Grimes, Spencer N. Gross*, Madelynn Gurske*, Gage Thomas Haggerty, Catelin Brianna Hale, Bethany Haley*, Natalie Jane Halida, Amanda Nichole Hamblen*, Patrick Reed Handley*, Courtney Hardiman, Kendra Lee Hargis, Jackson Raymer Harris, Carrli Jean Haynes, Sarah B. Hayter*, Jonathan Trevor Henderson, Dawson Hayes Hendrick*, Sandra Itzel Hernandez Murrieta*, Henry Alexander Herrartecano*, Eric Allen Horner, Rachel Lauren Houchin*, Poday Htoo, Niang Lian Huai, Stephanie Danielle Human, Zachary Thomas Hunt, Kalyn Alexi Hunt, Colbren Keith Inglis*, Austin Brian Jackson, Noah Stanley Jacobs*, Breanna Nicole Johnson, Seth Dawson Johnson*, Emma Irene Johnston*, Catherine Olivia Joiner, Symia Bre’shandria Dashae Jones, Ethan Jones, Amanda Marie Jones, Jacob Dewayne Jones, Diana Karamova*, Rebecca Marie Kehoe, Anthony Lee Kemble*, Eric Mark Kepner, Rehman Khalid, Terry Mitchell Kinser*, Madison Nicole Kirby*, Elizabeth Knight, Jason Scott Konsler, Justin Wade Konsler*, Kelli Lynn Kreider*, Tanner Kremer*, Michael Thomas Krohn*, Joshua Adam Lee, Rachel Elizabeth Leer*, Lai Ram Lian*, Dustin Lindsey*, Timothy Lindsey*, Vanessa Ann Lloyd, Jon Brock Lopez, Marissa Lopez-Escobedo, Joseph Paul Luster, Jennifer Maali*, Peter Ross Mackinnon*, Ryan Mahaney*, Gabriela Maldonado, Laurel Joelle Mather*, Zachary Shon Scott Matson*, Jonathan Kevin McDermott*, Jacob Mcgrew*, Olivia Maegan Grace Mcmurtry*, Raven Rahne Mcneese, Nae Meh*, Matthew Mellencamp*, Ahmed Mesanovic, Laura Kay Michael, Alex E. Miller, Lillian Grace Minnicks*, Gannon Lee Minton*, Gay Ler Moo*, Matthew A. Moody*, Eli Thomas Moore, Esther Cing Sian Lawh Muang, Nathaniel Ivo Mudd*, Grant Mulzer, Cynthia Green Murphy, Ellen Louise Murphy*, Angelica Murray, Abraham Pierce Nahid, Galile Ochoa-Vinalay, Sean Anthony Oquin*, Sara Christina Ortiz*, Adrienne Lauren Osborne, Orrin Michael Osborne, Iang Hnem Par*, Hallie Reese Parrish*, Kara Pedigo*, Tara Lashea Percell*, Rebecca Perkins*, Triston Glenn Phelps*, Liberty May Pinon*, Katelyn Jade Pitts*, Venica Lynn Pollard, Olivia Provance*, Logan Neal Qualls, Bradley Cole Raines*, Richard Ratusny, Rachel Mackenzie Read, Michael Shaun Robbins*, Britney Nicole Robinson, Melissa Rodas, Drayton T. Roddy, Tracy Rucker, Mary Elizabeth Russell*, Cassandra Dawn Saltsman, Abigayle Marie Saltsman, Ellie Grace Schueler*, Steven Selestino, Andrea Sexton, Natalie Paige Shelton, Kristen Siegle*, Abagail Christine Simms*, Ryan David Singleton, Tara Nicole Smith, Alexis Mae Smith, William Garrett Smith*, Preston Reed Sparkman, Amanda Nicole Stevens*, Shelby Stewart, Leann Nicole Stewart*, Jonathan Styles*, Htet Y. Su, Jahnesse G. Sydnor, Camille C. Talk-Hiller, Tripp Lane Taylor*, Jacob Alan Thacker, Ting Zung Thang, Shanna Grace Thompson, Titus Scott Thornhill*, Bailey Thurman, Robert Eli Thurman, Kiara Tilghman, Donard Trowbridge, Yuly Janeth Valencia-Hernandez*, Jonah Clay Vance*, Mikiah Vondracek, Aaron Daniel Wallace*, William Russel Ward, Madison Beth Wells, Shelby Anne Wheat, Jacob Aaron Whitson, Joshua Edward Wilkerson*, Landon Elliott Wolford, Shelby Marie Woolums* and Duncan Phillip Woosley.
