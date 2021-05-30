Several area students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Brescia University in Owensboro.
They are Dylan Beckham of Alvaton, senior, business major with emphasis in finance and economics; Devin Roche of Auburn, senior, social work major; Jacob Bostick of Bowling Green, senior, social work major; Kathryn Levesque of Bowling Green, sophomore, elementary education major; Adam Schneller of Bowling Green, junior, business major; Dashia Shanklin of Bowling Green, junior, social work major; Tayton Smith of Bowling Green, freshman; Makayla Steward of Bowling Green, senior, social studies sec.; Abram Holman of Franklin, sophomore, business major with emphasis in management; Shelby Hardison of Lewisburg, senior, elementary education major; Mary Kate Dennis of Munfordville, senior, biology major; Dillon Porter of Russellville, senior, business major with emphasis in finance and economics; Paige Vanzant of Russellville, sophomore, business major with emphasis in management; and Hannah Yonts of Russellville, senior, chemistry/biochemistry major.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must complete at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 grade-point average.