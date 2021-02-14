Several area students were named to the fall 2020 dean's and president's lists at the University of Alabama.
They were Adam Rich of Bee Spring, dean's list; Terri Bowen of Bowling Green, president's list; Hayden Crosby of Bowling Green, dean's list; Noah Jacobs of Bowling Green, dean's list; Eli Lovell of Bowling Green, president's list; Nicholas Malmquist of Bowling Green, president's list; Owen Mcgrath of Bowling Green, president's list; Jackson Pettus of Bowling Green, president's list; Erdin Zukic of Bowling Green, dean's list; Leah Tabor of Rockfield, president's list; Hannah Crutchfield of Russellville, president's list; and Moka Ito of Bowling Green, dean's list.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate with a 3.5 grade-point average or above. To be named to the president's list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.