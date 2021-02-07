Several area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.
They are Joseph Adler of Russellville; Trey Botts of Alvaton; Jennifer Bowman, Sarah Hammerstone, Carson Johnson, Julie Lane, Landon Lawrence, Krista Lyons, Brittany Perkins, Ashley Playforth and Ismeta Zimic, all of Bowling Green; Ashlynne Brooks and Kimberly Moore, both of Morgantown; Cleo Buttram, Brittany Hix and Amber Priddy, all of Smiths Grove; Nicholas Chandler of Franklin; Stacee Groce of Adolphus; Andrew Hennion of Park City; Sarah Hopkins of Woodburn; Francis McCausland of Glasgow; Megan McClard of Scottsville; Adam Taylor of Russellville; Chelasie Tucker of Scottsville; and Tabitha Vincent of Lewisburg.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
