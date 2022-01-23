Several area students were named to the fall 2021 president's list at Campbellsville University.

They are Kasey Bernier of Scottsville; Aimee Bracken of Russellville; Allison Bush of Bowling Green; Nickolas Cooper of Scottsville; Malarie Drake of Bowling Green; Isaiah Embry of Morgantown; Madison England of Scottsville; Madison Gregory of Franklin; William Harris of Scottsville; Jasmine Matthews of Glasgow; Andrew McWhorter of Smiths Grove; Adrian Meador of Bowling Green; Shunsuke Morosa of Glasgow; Cheyenne Nash of Russellville; Alexandra Rhoton of Adolphus; Jeffrey Steele of Russellville; Abigail Tollison of Glasgow; Ryley Whitney of Scottsville; and Princess Willhite of Russellville.