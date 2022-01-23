Several area students were named to the fall 2021 president's list at Campbellsville University.
They are Kasey Bernier of Scottsville; Aimee Bracken of Russellville; Allison Bush of Bowling Green; Nickolas Cooper of Scottsville; Malarie Drake of Bowling Green; Isaiah Embry of Morgantown; Madison England of Scottsville; Madison Gregory of Franklin; William Harris of Scottsville; Jasmine Matthews of Glasgow; Andrew McWhorter of Smiths Grove; Adrian Meador of Bowling Green; Shunsuke Morosa of Glasgow; Cheyenne Nash of Russellville; Alexandra Rhoton of Adolphus; Jeffrey Steele of Russellville; Abigail Tollison of Glasgow; Ryley Whitney of Scottsville; and Princess Willhite of Russellville.
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.