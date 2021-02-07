Several local students were named to the fall 2020 semester president's list at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.
They are Katharine Cranor, Holly Ellis, Denishia Morris, Paul Stratton, Noah Thornberry and Amy Turner, all of Bowling Green; Kasandra Dillard, Jacob Elmore and Bryan York, all of Glasgow; Jennifer Holman of Franklin; Katheryn McLean of Roundhill; and Shelby Pinet of Brownsville.
To be named to the president's list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0, receive an A in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.