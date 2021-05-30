Several area students were named to the winter 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University.
They are Eric Lacer of Bowling Green, Kasey Myers of Cave City, Cierra Madison of Franklin, Mark Green of Bowling Green, Austin Moran of Bowling Green, Anthony Kean of Bowling Green, Chastity Price of Bowling Green, Sherryl Woods of Smiths Grove, Jason Medlock of Scottsville and Valery Jeffries of Bowling Green.
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 are named to the president's list.