Several area students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at University of Kentucky.
They are Colton Barton, Rachel Bomar, Olivia Brown, Marriah Ferguson, Taylor Huff, Abigail Keen, Karley Keen, Colby LaFitte, Billy Lim, Jason Sikes and Kimberly Turner, all of Allen County; Rebecca Mullins and Brooklyn Paschall, both of Butler County; Deidre Lawler and Nickolas Yusopov, both of Edmonson County; Luke Carter, Graison Branstetter-Pike, Emma Martin, Rachel Palumbo, Tyler Rutledge and Caleb West, all of Hart County; Aminah Darden, Carson Esters, Nathan Trawick, Karlee Elrod, Blayke Bingham, Erin Kemp, Lindsey Brinkley, Zachary Matthews, Ashley Pitts and Benjamin Slack, all of Logan County; Emma Bunch, Carson Hickman, Emma Kelly, Molly Massey, Alexandria Phillips, Grace Spears, Khushi Vaidya and Caroline Weems, all of Simpson County; and Hunter Durkee, James Dye, Julie Greer, Danica Hak, Kenadey Johnson, Anna Neal, Lydia Perkins, Vivien Seidler, Madison Woodrum, Evynne Yates, Martin Alfaya, Sebastian Alfaya, Rija Arshad, Ahulani Bailey, Emma Bennett, Kylie Breece, Savanna Brooks, Sydney Clayton, Tyler Cook, Charles Cummings, Chloe Cummings, Lillian DeBord, Sarah Deaton, Jordan Dingle, Avery Duvall, Kendall Dyer, Ella Farley, Kristen Fenno, Reagan Fields, Grace Forbes, Isaac Geoghegan, Blake Ginter, Ethan Groff, Erin Heltsley, Kyle Heltsley, Rachel Heltsley, Allena Henson, Chloe Johnson, Maggie Jolly, Mary Klotter, Andrew Law, Anne Lawless, Jackson Lawless, Robert Lawless, Curtis Yu Han Lin, Olivia Lovell, Samuel Lowe, Thea Mahmutovic, David Minotti, Eli Moore, Lillian Morris, Tyler Morton, William Nottmeier, Makayla O’Dell, Rachana Pasupuleti, Shelby Puckett, Miriam Reber, Matthew Rogers, Nathaniel Roof, Casey Schallert, Erica Smith, Matthew Sowell, Evan Spader, Callie Jo Strode, William Thomas, Catherine Walker, Nicholas Westray, David Yan, Emra Avdic, Jadon Baggett, Nathan Bearden, Nicholas Berry, Zachary Berry, Grant Biggerstaff, Audrey Bratcher, Katherine Chaudoin, James Chen, Amber Conner, Cooper Correa, Caroline Cravens, Alaysha Crowe, Emma Dahl, Elizabeth Davis, Lily Degenhart, Dyla Devereaux, Avery Douglas, Caroline Easley, Clayce Edmunds, Haley Emberton, Rachel Evans, Malloy Hudson, Lara Larson, Natalie Lewis, Kamryn Lin, Brandon Ly, Meghan Martin, Shanna McClung, Emmalie McLeod, Emily McSween, Caroline Miller, Brady Moore, Connor Mullins, Megan Napier, Kailly Oum, Kareena Patel, Nidhi Patel, Keaton Poyner, Nathan Quach, Jenna Rampenthal, Jessica Rampenthal, Emina Rastador, Jack Robey, Megan Sherrill, Megan Simmons, Emily Spencer, Benjamin Thomas, Sean Thomas, Ashtyn Vandiver, Elizabeth Warder, Madeline Elizabeth Eun-Wix; Jameson Brandon Allen-Mosby, Patrick Haycraft, David Marquez, Samuel McNabb, Tucker Prieskorn, Charles Skean, Hannah Clark, Jordan James, Mitchell Klusty, Mason Shacklette, Deborah Bush and Elaina Garrett, all of Warren County.
To be named to the dean’s list in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credit hours or more in that semester, excluding pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the dean’s list.