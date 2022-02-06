Several area students earned Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships for study abroad during the October application cycle.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the scholarship program. Recipients whose study abroad plans are interrupted by travel restrictions are able to defer awards to study abroad programs that begin before Oct. 31, 2022, or apply funding to alternative programs, including credit-bearing virtual international opportunities.
The following area students were awarded funding:
Cyn’Clara Cofer of Bowling Green earned the scholarship to study in Greece in summer 2022. She is a finance major pursuing a career as a financial analyst.
Bu Meh of Bowling Green is a public health major. She earned the scholarship to study in Tanzania in summer 2022 and is pursuing a career educating the community on public health topics such as drug use and mental health.
Su Meh of Bowling Green, a public health major, is committed to advocating for the health and safety of minority populations who lack knowledge due to language barriers. She earned the scholarship to study in South Korea in summer 2022.
Dev Patel of Bowling Green, a biology major with a minor in chemistry, will attend dental school after graduation, becoming a dentist with interest in humanitarian service abroad. He earned the scholarship to study in Hungary in winter 2022.
Meghan Pierce of Smiths Grove, with majors in international affairs and Arabic, plus a minor in economics, aims to work as a legal adviser or attorney for an organization serving individuals from the Middle East and North Africa. She earned the scholarship to study in Jordan in summer 2022.
Luke Wininger of Bowling Green, a finance major with a sales minor, earned the scholarship to study in Iceland in summer 2022, where he will study the social and economic impacts of climate change and ecotourism on the region.
