Avery Cole of Warren County was awarded top honors in Kentucky Farm Bureau's 2021 Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth contest.
Cole was selected from 22 district finalists out of about 350 young people who competed in county and district contests over the past several months. At each level, the competition consisted of a personal interview and a two-minute prepared speech related to agriculture or Farm Bureau. Contestants were judged by three people with backgrounds in youth work and/or agriculture.
Judges heard speeches and spoke with finalists for personal interviews, awarding points for each contestant’s leadership record, conversational ability and scholastic achievement. KFB gave winners a $3,000 college scholarship, luggage and watch.
Other area finalists were Morgan Vincent and Grant Merideth, both of Edmonson County, and Avery Cole and Hayden Miller, both of Warren County.
All contestants received luggage pieces and $100 for winning district competitions.