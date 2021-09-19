Several Gatton Academy seniors recognized as National Merit semifinalists

Twenty-six seniors from the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit scholarship competition, breaking the 2019 record of the most students recognized in a single school year in the program’s history.
Since the Gatton Academy’s inception in 2007, a total of 223 students have been named National Merit semifinalists. Since students take the qualifying PSAT exam in October of their junior year of high school, much of their preparation stems from learning opportunities during their freshman and sophomore years of high school. The Gatton Academy builds on students’ school experiences to provide them with preparation for the ACT and SAT, critical components in becoming finalists.
The 2021-22 National Merit semifinalists are Brendan Allison (Meade County High School) of Vine Grove; Sahil Chhabra (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green; Connor Flick (Conner High School) of Hebron; Harrison Gover (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green; Xander Jarvis (Rowan County High School) of Morehead; Aidan Kash (St. Francis High School) of Louisville; Thomas Kolb (Atherton High School) of Louisville; Sahil Krishnani (duPont Manual High School) of Louisville; Maya Lebedinsky (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green; Avery Lenihan (Randall K. Cooper High School) of Florence; Allen Lin (Larry A. Ryle High School) of Union; Yasmina Muradova (Muhlenberg County High School) of Greenville; Marcus Negron (Western Hills High School) of Frankfort; Bella Norman (Greenwood High School) of Bowling Green; Anish Penmecha (Western Hills High School) of Frankfort; Elisha Piercefield (Webster County High School) of Wheatcroft; Angelo Matthew Pimienta (Pikeville High School) of Frankfort; Haven Gabrielle Romero (Lafayette High School) of Lexington; Samirah Salifu (Greenwood High School) of Bowling Green; Arivumani Srivastava (Greenwood High School) of Bowling Green; John Logan Stewart (Oldham County High School) of LaGrange; Nathan Turlington (Central Hardin High School) of Cecilia; Satyasree Vangoor (North Oldham High School) of Prospect; Brendan White (Central Hardin High School) of Elizabethtown; Hunter Wimsatt (Owensboro Catholic High School) of Owensboro; and Kaleb Lilly Workman (Randall K. Cooper High School) of Union.
Students entered the 2022 National Merit scholarship program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.