Caroline Davis of Bowling Green was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Davis was initiated at Elon University.
Several area Western Kentucky University students were also initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. They are Cora Hurt, Marguerite McBride, Nicole Parker, Kristina Riney and Macy Steele, all of Bowling Green, and Paige Cato II of Woodburn.
They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. The top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
The mission of Phi Kappa Phi is "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
