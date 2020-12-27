Several local students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Campbellsville University.
They are Maiya Henderson, Jackson Harrell and Stephanie Marx, all of Bowling Green; Alexandra Rhoton of Adolphus; Alaysha Burnett and Gabriela Torres, both of Cave City; Madison Davis and Madison Gregory, both of Franklin; Nathaniel Clifford, Shunsuke Morosa, Zoe Scott and Cortney Withrow, all of Glasgow; Kasey Bernier, Chase Wilson and Jaylee Woods, all of Scottsville; MaKayla Davis and Aleea Whitmire, both of Auburn; Chance Lucas of Brownsville; Taylor Haley of Lewisburg; and Emma Steff of Roundhill.
