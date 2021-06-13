The Governor's School for the Arts will return to in-person classes June 27-July 17 at the University of Kentucky.
During the three-week program, students from 43 counties will participate in seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. The program will maintain COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety and protection of all participating students and faculty.
Several Warren County students will participate.
They are Arivumani Srivastava of Gatton Academy, creative writing; Ashtym Browning of Bowling Green High School, drama; Bella Norman of Gatton Academy, instrumental music; Bray Jacobs of Greenwood High School, drama; David Marques of Greenwood High School, visual art; Emina Rastoder of Bowling Green High School, architecture and design; Emma Christian of Bowling Green High School, creative writing; Eric Xing of South Warren High School, instrumental music; Joshua Criswell of Greenwood High School, vocal music; Kamryn Lin of Greenwood High School, visual art; Maya Ganesh of Bowling Green High School, vocal music; Natalie Lewis of South Warren High School, visual art; Nathaniel Tooley of Bowling Green High School, vocal music; Samuel Garvin of Bowling Green High School, visual art; and Savanna Brooks of Greenwood High School, vocal music.