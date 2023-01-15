Shores named Middle School Teacher of the Year by KMEA

Christi Shores, assistant band director for Bowling Green Bands, has been named the 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association.
She will be formally recognized on Feb. 10 at the annual KMEA Conference in Louisville.
Shores has been the assistant band director for Bowling Green Bands since 2009. She and Anjali Sivaainkaran share responsibilities leading both the Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School bands, with students in grades 6-12.
More than 30% of students at Bowling Green Junior High participate in the band program. The school offers two sixth-grade, two seventh-grade and two eighth-grade band classes each day.
After choosing and learning to play instruments in sixth grade, approximately 20% of seventh- and eighth-grade band students audition for and earn a seat in the All-District Band, and a larger percentage participate in Solo & Ensemble Festival and earn distinguished ratings.
All seventh- and eighth-grade band students perform at the KMEA Large Ensemble Performance Assessment and consistently earn distinguished ratings.
In 2021, Shores and Sivaainkaran proposed a private lessons program for band students in grades 7-12 to superintendent Gary Fields.
The board of education agreed to help provide funding for the Private Lesson Academy, which employs current or retired band directors, WKU professors or WKU music education majors to work one-on-one with band students at no cost to the student families.
Shores and Sivaainkaren organize the sessions, supervise numerous lessons and make sure students have transportation to and from the lessons.
The program has supported 100 students for both fall and spring semesters the last two school years.
