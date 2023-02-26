Siegrist named finalist for AMA Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year Award

Magen Siegrist of Bowling Green was named a Top 10 Finalist for the American Marketing Association Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year Award.
Siegrist is the vice president of marketing for the local AMA chapter and is marketing and communications officer for Farmers Bank and Trust.
She was selected as last year’s AMA chapter Marketer of the Year.
She continues to serve Bowling Green and southcentral Kentucky through her community service, currently as secretary of the board of directors for Stuff the Bus Foundation, advocacy committee member for the Center for Courageous Kids and serves on various committees for United Way of Southern Kentucky, Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky, CASA of South Central Kentucky, the BG Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership BG Media & Arts Day and many others.
For the past 17 years, AMA, which has over 70 chapters across the country, has awarded an individual from its professional chapter leadership whose contributions have added significantly to AMA’s goals while making a lasting local community impact.
The Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year will be awarded at the 2023 AMA Leadership Summit in Chicago in April.
