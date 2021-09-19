Six new members inducted into Simpson County National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Simpson County National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 11 at the Shaker Village Hotel in Logan County and inducted six new members, including Allen County native Reba Mayhew Bush. Pictured are Judy Burr, chapter regent; Bush; Carol Rogal, state regent; and Lu Ann Ferguson, chapter vice regent. Bush observed her 101st birthday Sept. 2.