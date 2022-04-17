SKYCTC nursing students attend leadership conference

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College students are shown: Front row, from left: Madison Woodcock (Glasgow), Hannah Gearlds (Glasgow), Kyndil Young (Glasgow) and Abby Higdon (Smiths Grove). Back row, from left: Brooklyn Young (Bowling Green), Jalen Shirley (Glasgow), Serena Davis (Smiths Grove), Kayla Blackburn (Bowling Green), Annie Lewis (Glasgow) and Justin Beaty (Glasgow).
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College practical nursing students attended the Kentucky State HOSA Leadership conference March 17-19 in Louisville. HOSA is a student organization whose mission is to promote career opportunities in health care and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
These students represented SKYCTC’s nursing programs by placing as follows in the competitive events listed: Madison Woodcock, first place, medical math; Hannah Gearlds, first place, clinical nursing; Kyndil Young, first place, nursing assisting; Abby Higdon, first place, home health aide; Brooklyn Young, first place, pharmacology; Jalen Shirley, first place, medical terminology; and Justin Beaty, Kayla Blackburn, Serena Davis and Annie Lewis, first place, HOSA Bowl.
