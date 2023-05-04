Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College honored 36 practical nursing students from the Glasgow campus during the annual pinning ceremony May 3 at the Cave City Convention Center.
They are: Rosaleigh Maulden of Adair County; Carrie Starks and Rebekah Westray, both of Allen County; Anzley Adwell, Jennifer Britt, Haley Bunch, Crystal Codner, Karleigh Delk, Brooke Dilley, Brianna Goodson, Kaylyn Hale, Makayla Irvin, Zachary Miles, Lauren Mowrey, Victoria Pridemore, Jocelyn Stinson, Jasmine Sullivan and Aubrey Woods, all of Barren County; Jessica Lindsey of Edmonson County; Claire Bull, Clarisse Terry and Jamie Wease, all of Hart County; Faith Givens of Metcalfe County; Khloe Byrn, Allison Davis and Baylee Ray, all of Monroe County; and Caleb Brown, Veronica Calix, Abigail Davis, Terri DeLaOsa, Kayla Dyer, Ashton Howton, Kelly Mruk, Desiree Powell, Alexis Smith and Raven Thomas, all of Warren County.
The ceremony marks the students' completion of their practical nursing diploma.
Each year area health care facilities in our area present awards to students who they have observed during clinical rotations.
In addition to these recognitions, two SKYCTC students received state-wide awards.
Lauren Mowrey received The Kim Nealis Williams Scholarship, given by the Kentucky Council for Practical Nursing in honor of former KCTCS employee Kim Nealis Williams. The scholarship is available to any practical nursing student in the state of Kentucky who submits and a completed application and has a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Kaylyn Hale received The Rebecca Forest Scholarship, given by the Kentucky Council for Practical Nursing in memory of former KCTCS employee Rebecca Forest. The scholarship is available to any practical nursing student in the state of Kentucky who submits and a completed application and has a minimum 3.0 GPA.
